AFRICA
2 MIN READ
At least 170 villagers killed in Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain violence by various armed groups in recent years.
At least 170 villagers killed in Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso is struggling to contain armed insurgencies.  Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
March 3, 2024

Around 170 people were "executed" in attacks on three villages in northern Burkina Faso a week ago, a regional public prosecutor said in a statement on Sunday.

Aly Benjamin Coulibaly said the attacks were carried out on Komsilga, Nodin and Soroe villages in Yatenga province on February 25, with a provisional toll of "around 170 people executed".

An investigation had been launched into the attacks by unknown assailants, he added.

The West African Sahel nation has been struggling to contain violent insurgencies that have spread from neighbouring Mali over the past decade, killing thousands and displacing more than two million.

Last week, an attack on a mosque in eastern Burkina Faso left dozens of Muslims dead on the same day another deadly attack was carried out on Catholics attending mass.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us