Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram experience glitch
Meta social media platforms Facebook and Instagram experienced a glitch on Tuesday evening, with many users being logged out of the networks.
Several users of Facebook were involuntarily logged out of their accounts on March 5, 2024. / Photo: AA
March 5, 2024

Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram experienced a widespread glitch on Tuesday evening, with users reporting being logged out of their accounts.

An attempt to access Facebook account returned the response: "Your session has expired," asking the user to log in.

Several attempts to log in afresh were futile.

On Instagram, users received the messages: "Couldn't refresh feed" and "Couldn't load posts" upon attempting to access their accounts.

WhatsApp operational

Users of Threads and Messenger, other social networks owned by Meta, also reported disruptions.

The hashtag "Facebook Down" shot to the top of the trends on social network X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday evening.

Instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, however, did not report any glitches as of the time of publishing this update.

Andy Stone, Meta's head of communications, acknowledged the issues on X, saying: "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

The numbers

Facebook is the largest social media platform globally with 3.03 billion monthly active users worldwide.

Instagram, which ranks fourth globally, has 2.4 billion monthly active users.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
