The 13th African Games, themed: Experience the African Dream, are set to kick off with an opening ceremony that will showcase the unique cultural heritage, sporting talent of the African continent and its diversity.

The games organised by the African Union (AU) on behalf of its member states every four years will run from Friday, March 8, to Saturday, March 23, 2024, bringing together athletes, officials, and spectators from across the continent.

AU, in a statement ahead of the event, says the tournament ‘’showcases athletic talent and offers a crucial and effective platform for fostering youth education’’.

The event is organised in collaboration with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of Africa Sports Confederations (AASC) following a negotiated agreement signed in February 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the management and organisation of the African Games.

Large contingent

Over 4,000 athletes compete in 29 sports disciplines, including athletics, basketball, football, tennis, weightlifting, cycling, swimming, handball, volleyball, and wrestling.

Eight of them are qualifying for the Paris Olympics in 2024, according to organisers. The event will be supported by 3,000 officials and 2,000 volunteers.

In the football section, eight nations in the men’s division, including hosts Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, The Gambia, Congo, Uganda, South Sudan, and Benin, will take on each other to be crowned champions of the competition.

The men’s football competition kicked off on Thursday, March 7, a day earlier than the opening ceremony, with South Sudan coming up against Senegal in the first match of the day. Senegal won the match 1-0.

The 13th African Games will be held in the following cities: Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.

