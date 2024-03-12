AFRICA
3 MIN READ
UK bans overseas health workers from coming with dependants
This new rule, which takes effect this week, aims to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration.
UK bans overseas health workers from coming with dependants
 British Home Secretary James Cleverly says the visa route has been abused. / Photo: AFP
March 12, 2024

The UK Home Office has announced new visa rules that restrict overseas care workers, from bringing dependent family members to the UK.

This new rule, which takes effect this week, aims to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration, authorities said on Monday.

‘’From today, care workers entering the UK on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependents. This is part of our plan to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration,’’ the statement read on X.

Home Secretary James Cleverly defended the move, emphasising the need to combat visa abuse and reduce "unsustainable" levels of legal migration, with 120,000 dependents accompanying 100,000 health workers in 2023, according to the home office.

'Visa abuse'

Cleverly also announced, a review of the Graduate Route for international students has been commissioned to ensure its effectiveness.

‘’We must prevent abuse of the graduate route into the UK and protect the integrity of our higher education system. That’s why today (Monday) I’ve commissioned a review of the graduate route for international students by the independent Migration Advisory Committee,’’ Cleverly said.

In January, the UK announced that most international students can no longer bring their family members to the UK as the student visa ban on dependents has come into effect as of 2024 in a bid to curb immigration.

The UK Office for National Statistics said in November 2023 that the annual net migration to the UK rose to 672,000 from 607,000 for the previous year.

In 2022, Nigeria had the highest number of migrants to the United Kingdom (UK) in the year ending June 2022, becoming the third largest nationality group in the country, according to the UK Home Office.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us