Kenya suspends Haiti police mission
Kenya has announced it will suspend its planned deployment of police officers to Haiti following the resignation of Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry.
Kenya pledged 1,000 police officers to help contain gang violence in Haiti. / Photo: TRT Afrika     / Others
March 12, 2024

Kenya has decided to put on hold plans to send police to violence-affected Haiti under a UN-backed multinational mission, a top foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

Korir Sing'oei, the principal secretary for foreign affairs, told AFP there had been a "fundamental change in circumstances as a result of the complete breakdown of law and order and the subsequent resignation of the PM of Haiti (Ariel Henry)".

Sing'oei's remarks come a week after Henry witnessed the signing of a police deployment request that Haiti formally made to Kenya. The prime minister was in Kenya for a two-day visit.

On Tuesday, Henry resigned after days of unrest in the country, with a powerful coalition of gangs demanding his ouster, blaming him for economic stagnation in the Caribbean nation, and also accusing him of being a US proxy.

Transitional council

Henry, a trained neurosurgeon, denied the claims.

In a video message announcing his resignation, Henry said he and his government will leave office "immediately after the installation of a transitional council."

Henry, 74, was selected as Haiti's prime minister by President Jovenel Moise on July 5, 2021.

Two days later, Moise was assassinated in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Henry, thereafter, took over as head of state, and promised to leave office by February 7, 2024, but delayed elections over alleged unrest in the country.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
