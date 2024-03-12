Kenya has decided to put on hold plans to send police to violence-affected Haiti under a UN-backed multinational mission, a top foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

Korir Sing'oei, the principal secretary for foreign affairs, told AFP there had been a "fundamental change in circumstances as a result of the complete breakdown of law and order and the subsequent resignation of the PM of Haiti (Ariel Henry)".

Sing'oei's remarks come a week after Henry witnessed the signing of a police deployment request that Haiti formally made to Kenya. The prime minister was in Kenya for a two-day visit.

On Tuesday, Henry resigned after days of unrest in the country, with a powerful coalition of gangs demanding his ouster, blaming him for economic stagnation in the Caribbean nation, and also accusing him of being a US proxy.

Transitional council

Henry, a trained neurosurgeon, denied the claims.

In a video message announcing his resignation, Henry said he and his government will leave office "immediately after the installation of a transitional council."

Henry, 74, was selected as Haiti's prime minister by President Jovenel Moise on July 5, 2021.

Two days later, Moise was assassinated in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Henry, thereafter, took over as head of state, and promised to leave office by February 7, 2024, but delayed elections over alleged unrest in the country.

