SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Qatar, Morocco to host U-17 World Cups for next 5 years
Qatar and Morocco will host the U-17 boys' and girls' World Cups respectively for the next five years.
Qatar, Morocco to host U-17 World Cups for next 5 years
Morocco will also co-host the 2030 Men's World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain. / Photo: Reuters
March 14, 2024

Qatar will stage the next five editions of the boys' Under-17 World Cup from 2025 to 2029, while the girls' tournament is set to be played in Morocco, FIFA announced on Thursday.

World football's governing body said in December that both youth tournaments would be held annually starting next year, with the boys' event expanding from 24 to 48 teams. The number of girls' teams involved will also increase from 16 to 24.

FIFA said the decision to choose a single host nation for multiple editions centred on the ability to make "use of existing footballing infrastructure in the interest of tournament efficiencies and sustainability."

Qatar was the venue for the 2022 men's World Cup and hosted this year's Asian Cup after stepping in to replace the original host, China.

2030 World Cup

Morocco will co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, with three matches to be played in South America to celebrate its centenary.

Qatar and Morocco have both held the Club World Cup on multiple occasions. Morocco is also scheduled to stage the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The expansion of the Under-17 World Cup reflects a general FIFA trend, with the men's 2026 World Cup to feature 48 teams for the first time.

Last year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand saw the field grow from 24 to 32 countries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us