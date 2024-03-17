BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Ghana expects internet cable repair to take at least five weeks
Damage on subsea cables are causing internet outages across West and Central Africa.
Ghana expects internet cable repair to take at least five weeks
Internet problems reported in West and Central Africa also affected parts of Southern Africa. / Photo: Reuters
March 17, 2024

Repairs on damaged subsea cables that are causing internet outages across West and Central Africa are expected to take at least five weeks before completion and full service restoration, Ghana's communications regulator said on Saturday.

The break in the cables has led to widespread disruption of internet and telecommunications-linked businesses, including banks, mobile phone operations, money transfer agencies and stock exchange markets.

Ghana's National Communications Authority said it held a meeting with the four subsea cable landing service providers - Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), MainOne, owned by data center operator Equinix, South Atlantic 3 (SAT-3) and the West Africa Cable System (WACS) - and mobile network operators.

Seismic activity

It said the service providers had located the approximate location of the damage and had made preparations to dispatch repair vessels.

"The cable landing service providers have indicated an estimated time frame of a minimum of five weeks for full service restoration from the time the vessels are dispatched to the various locations," the regulator said.

MainOne said on Friday a preliminary analysis suggested some form of seismic activity on the seabed had resulted in a break to its cable.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us