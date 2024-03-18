BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Egypt, EU sign $8 billion economic deal
Egypt has been under economic pressure partly due to the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza, which impacted the country’s revenues from tourism and shipping through the Suez Canal.
Egypt, EU sign $8 billion economic deal
Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen signed the deal. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 18, 2024

Egypt and the European Union signed a joint declaration on Sunday to elevate their relationship to a “strategic and comprehensive partnership.”

The declaration was signed in Cairo by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a summit between the two sides in Cairo, according to Egypt’s state news agency MENA.

“The European Union acknowledges Egypt as a reliable partner, as well as Egypt's unique and vital geo-strategic role as a pillar of security, moderation, and peace in the region of the Mediterranean, the Near East and Africa,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The package

The partnership between Egypt and the EU covers six common fields: political relations, economic stability, trade and investment, migration management, security, and skills development.

The European Union announced a 7.4 billion-euro ($8 billion) package for Egypt. This includes both grants and loans over the next three years for the Arab world’s most populous country, according to the EU's mission in Cairo.

Most of the funds — 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion)— are macro-financial assistance, according to a document from the EU mission in Egypt.

Tourism revenues drop

Egypt has been under economic pressure due to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, which impacted the country’s revenues from tourism and shipping through the Suez Canal.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 73,700 o thers injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us