Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo and Beatrice Chebet of Kenya successfully defended their world cross country titles in Belgrade on Saturday.

Kiplimo, 23, made it three successive world crowns for Uganda - Joshua Cheptegei winning the 2019 edition - timing 28 minutes 09 seconds over the 10,000km trip.

Kiplimo joins legends Kenenisa Bekele and Paul Tergat in defending the title, although he has still to go some to equal their achievements of winning five in a row.

The 5,000m and 10,000m Commonwealth titleholder finished three seconds clear of Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia, who als o took silver last year in Bathurst, Australia.

Kenya's Benson Kiplangat took bronze, two seconds adrift of Aregawi - Cheptegei finished a disappointing sixth, 15 seconds off his compatriot's winning time.

Kenyan 1-2-3

Chebet had earlier become the first female runner since Ethiopian great Tirunesh Dibaba (2005/06) to successfully defend her title leading home a Kenyan 1-2-3.

The 24-year-old was only fourth in the Kenyan trials for the championships but she came home three seconds clear of Lilian Rengeruk.

Margaret Kipkemboi took bronze, a second adrift of Rengeruk.

Chebet's victory was the ninth successive win for Kenya in the women's race.

