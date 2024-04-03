Instant messaging service WhatsApp suffered an outage on Wednesday, with users unable to send or receive messages on the platform.

Users from different parts of the world took to social networking platform X to express their frustration.

"We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible," WhatsApp said on X.

Other Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were however unaffected.

As of June 2023, WhatsApp had more than 2.7 billion active users globally.