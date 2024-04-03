WORLD
1 MIN READ
WhatsApp suffers outage, messages not delivered
Instant messaging service WhatsApp suffered an outage on Wednesday, several users reported.
WhatsApp suffers outage, messages not delivered
As of June 2023, WhatsApp had more than 2.7 billion active users globally. / Photo: AA
April 3, 2024

Instant messaging service WhatsApp suffered an outage on Wednesday, with users unable to send or receive messages on the platform.

Users from different parts of the world took to social networking platform X to express their frustration.

"We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible," WhatsApp said on X.

Other Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were however unaffected.

As of June 2023, WhatsApp had more than 2.7 billion active users globally.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us