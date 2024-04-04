SPORTS
Africa's best teams in latest FIFA ranking
FIFA has updated its ranking report, and once again Morocco men's team has maintained its top spot as Africa's best ranked side.
Senegal are ranked second in Africa by FIFA, while Côte d'Ivoire are ranked fifth. / Photo: TRT Afrika  / Others
April 4, 2024

By Brian Okoth

Morocco has maintained its top spot as the best ranked men's national football team in Africa.

The latest FIFA ranking, updated on April 4, 2024, places the Atlas Lions at position 13 in the world, a slip from its 12th position previously.

Morocco were defeated 2-0 in the round of 16 by South Africa to exit the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

Senegal, who lost to champions Côte d'Ivoire via penalties in the round of 16, are ranked second in Africa, and 17th in the world.

Nigeria third in Africa

The 2023 AFCON runners-up, Nigeria, are ranked third in Africa, and 30th globally. Nigeria have slipped down by two positions; from 28th previously.

Egypt are ranked fourth, and 37th in the world. The Pharaohs were eliminated by the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 16 of the 2023 AFCON tournament. Egypt lost 8-7 against DRC in post-match penalties. DRC are ranked 12th in Africa, and 63rd globally.

2023 AFCON champions Côte d'Ivoire are fifth in Africa, and 38th in the world. The team has moved up the table by one spot.

In sixth place, is Tunisia (41 globally), followed by Algeria (43 globally), Mali (44 globally), Cameroon (51 globally) and South Africa (59 globally).

Argentina tops world

In the world, 2022 World Cup winners Argentina have maintained their top spot. They are followed by France and Belgium in second and third place respectively.

England ranks fourth, Brazil (5th), Portugal (6th), Netherlands (7th), Spain (8th), Italy (9th) and Croatia (10th).

FIFA ranks teams based on the total points earned in competitive matches across a given period.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
