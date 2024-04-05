BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Nigeria's stolen oil: More troops needed to fight cartels - union
Oil theft and sabotage have forced oil majors to exit all their onshore assets and limited the country's output.
Nigeria's stolen oil: More troops needed to fight cartels - union
Thousands of people in Nigeria engage in hacking into pipelines to steal crude then refining it or selling it abroad. / Photo: Reuters
April 5, 2024

Nigeria's oil workers union has asked President Bola Tinubu to deploy more troops, including military chiefs, to combat oil theft and boost output to help Africa's largest economy tackle dollar shortages, an official said on Friday.

Large-scale oil theft from pipelines and wells has been one of Tinubu's biggest challenges in recent years, damaging government finances and limiting the country's output and exports.

Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, relies on the commodity for more than two-thirds of its earnings and about 90% of foreign exchange income.

It has struggled to raise output as theft and sabotage have forced oil majors including Shell and Exxon Mobil to exit all their onshore assets.

Budget target

Oil output hit 1.48 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, according to data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). While oil production is gradually recovering, it is still below a budget target of 1.78 million bpd.

"The easiest and earliest way to get out of this foreign exchange problem is to increase oil production," said Festus Osifo, president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

"We appeal to government of President Tinubu to relocate the military commanders to the Niger delta region (where Nigeria's oil is produced) to ensure that this menace of oil theft is put to a halt, and we will be able to generate more revenues at the end of the day," Osifo said in statement on Friday.

Though refined fuels from the newly operational Dangote Refinery have started flowing into the domestic market, the prices could have been lower if the exchange rate was lower, Osifo added.

Oil thieves

The naira closed at 1,255 to the dollar on the official market on Thursday, FMDQ Exchange data showed. In the last week, troops tackling oil theft arrested 25 suspected oil thieves and recovered 565,200 litres of stolen crude, 22,500 litres of illegally refined diesel, and 8,000 litres of petrol.

Defence spokesperson Major-General Edward Buba said on Thursday troops discovered 16 illegal oil refining sites and destroyed six dugout pits, 33 boats and 18 storage tanks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us