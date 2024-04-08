BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 MIN READ
Brazil investigates Elon Musk's social media company X
Brazilian Supreme Court launches inquiry into Elon Musk for obstructing justice on social media platform X.
Brazil investigates Elon Musk's social media company X
Elon Musk challenges court decision on social media platform X. / Photo: AP
April 8, 2024

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has opened an inquiry into Elon Musk for obstruction of justice involving social media company X, according to a court document.

Musk is challenging a decision by Moraes on Sunday, ordering his social media platform X to block certain accounts.

Musk earlier on Sunday posted that X would lift the restrictions because they were unconstitutional.

In his decision, Moraes said, "X shall refrain from disobeying any court order already issued, including performing any profile reactivation that has been blocked by this Supreme Court."

If X fails to comply with the order to block certain accounts the company will be fined 100,000 reais ($19,740) per day, the judge said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us