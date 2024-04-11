Paliamentarians in South Africa have concluded investigations against the former Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The former speaker, who resigned from her post on April 3, was investigated following allegations she raised the salary of the Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, last year.

George was appointed on a R2.6 million (138,069 USD) annual salary in line with the job advertisement. However, his salary was reportedly increased to R4.4 million (233,890 USD), South Africa’s SABC reports.

The legal services unit advised the committee that it has no jurisdiction on the matter since Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned.

No case

Acting chairperson of the committee, Manketsi Tlhape, on Thursday, said based on the legal opinion, they resolved to put the matter to rest.

“It has been indicated that the affected member here has resigned both as a Speaker and as a Member of Parliament. Hence, we are agreeing to rest these matters here. We don’t have jurisdiction over it anymore,’’ Tlhape said.

The complaints against the former speaker were lodged by Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube, who accused Mapisa-Nqakula of violating the code of conduct and ethics for parliament members.

‘’I think honourable members, that’s how this committee will conclude on this matter,” Tlhape added.

Mapisa-Nqakula still faces corruption and money laundering charges and appeared before a court on April 4 in Pretoria.

"Charges against Ms. Mapisa-Nqakula are 12 counts of corruption… and one of money laundering," Bheki Manyathi of the National Prosecuting Authority told the court.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.