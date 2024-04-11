SPORTS
2 MIN READ
O.J Simpson, former American football star, dies after cancer battle
The former NFL football player was one of the best and most popular athletes of the late 1960s and 1970s.
O.J Simpson, former American football star, dies after cancer battle
O.J Simpson stood trial for the double-murder of his ex-wife and her friend. / Photo: Reuters
April 11, 2024

O.J Simpson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who was accused of, and ultimately acquitted, in the 1994 killings of his former wife and her friend in the "trial of the century," has died after a battle with cancer.

He was 76.

Simpson died Wednesday, his family announced on social media.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the family wrote on Simpson's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson, a San Francisco native, was an All-American at Southern California.

He played for the Buffalo Bills, who drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 1969, and was a five-time All-Pro in his nine seasons there.

He concluded his career with two seasons as a member of the 49ers, then transitioned to a career as a commercial pitchman and broadcaster before his arrest.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us