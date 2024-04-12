By Charles Mgbolu

Nigerian music star Asake has reacted to his loss at the 66th Grammy Awards in February, where he and other top names in the Nigerian music industry such as Davido, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr lost to South African star Tyla.

Asake was nominated for Best African Music Performance at the prestigious awards for his collaboration with fellow Nigerian music star and record-label owner Olamide on the hit song Amapiano.

Asake told Lifestyle Magazine GQ that getting nominated for an award as prestigious as the Grammys was enough.

“It’s not a loss for me. I might just get more next year. But in my head, I was not even taking it too seriously. I appreciate the fact that they nominated me—I won’t lie, that’s a lot to me. Even, I didn’t see that coming this soon. I’m relaxed about it. Maybe because I know there will be a day that win will come,” he said.

Career growth

Despite the loss, Asake says he sees himself as a winner, as he got to the position in only two years of being in the limelight.

“You have to understand: I got there in two years, but I’ve been working for years. People are counting the days you’re successful. They don’t count the days you’ve been working toward it,” he said.

The loss of the Nigerian stars to the South African singer, despite their huge popularity, unleashed a series of emojis and reactions on social media between music fans in both countries.

It was proof that the age long rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa in entertainment was not going away anytime soon.

