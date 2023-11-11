By Charles Mgbolu

Nigerian Afrobeats stars have dominated the list of nominees in all Africa categories of the 2024 Grammy Awards, with Burna Boy leading the pack with four nominations.

Singer Davido earned three nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards - marking his first return to the list of nominees in over ten years.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter, about his long patience to get back to the list: "3 nominations at the Grammys! Delay is not denial!"

Davido has been nominated for the Best African Performance category for his hit single 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys.

Tyla's first nomination

He also earned a nomination for the Best Global Music Performance category for his single 'Feel', while his album Timeless earned him a third nomination in the Best Global Album category.

South African singer Tyla got her first nomination in the maiden African Music category of the Grammys for her hit single 'Water'.

Nigerian music superstars Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr have all earned nominations in the category as well.

Burna Boy, however, has the highest nominations, capping four mentions in the Best African Music Performance category, Best Global Music Performance category, Best Global Album category and the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.

First Nigerian

He becomes the first Nigerian artist to earn four nominations in one year and the first African lead artist to be nominated in Best Melodic Rap Performance category.

He also becomes the first African artist to earn five consecutive Grammy nominations, which stretch from 2019 to 2023.

American singer Taylor Swift broke a Grammy awards record with her song 'Anti-Hero', making her the first songwriter ever to score seven nominations in the song of the year category.

The Grammy Awards will take place on February 4 in Los Angeles with hosts yet to be announced.