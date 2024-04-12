Nigeria's former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele was granted bail at a hearing in Lagos on Friday, on fresh charges alleging misuse of authority, abuse of office and corrupt practices.

Emefiele was granted bail in the sum 50 million naira ($43,500) and required to provide two sureties for the same amount.

The latest charges brought by Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, include receiving bribes, accepting gifts via intermediaries, engaging in corrupt practices, obtaining property fraudulently, and providing improper benefits to his associates, court documents showed.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

Emefiele is also facing charges of procurement fraud and other offences at another court in the capital, Abuja which he has already denied. He was granted bail in November after spending six months in custody.

The former governor was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on June 9 and arrested a day later. He resigned in August, paving the way for the appointment of Olayemi Cardoso as governor in September.

