BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Nigeria's ex-central bank boss Emefiele to face fresh charges
Godwin Emefiele has been embroiled in legal battles since his resignation in Agust 2023.
Nigeria's ex-central bank boss Emefiele to face fresh charges
Godwin Emefiele has previously denied accusations of fraud.  / Photo: AFP
April 6, 2024

Nigeria's former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele will appear in a Lagos court on Monday after the country's anticorruption body on Friday filed 26 fresh charges against him alleging misuse of authority and corrupt practices.

Emefiele is already facing procurement fraud charges in another court in the capital Abuja - which he has denied - after being detained in June last year by the Department of State Services.

He was later transferred to anticorruption body the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and was granted bail in November.

The latest charges include receiving bribes, accepting gifts via intermediaries, engaging in corrupt practices, obtaining property fraudulently, and providing improper benefits to his associates, court documents showed.

August resignation

A legal representative for Emefiele did not respond to a request for comment on the new charges on Saturday.

The former central bank governor was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on June 9 and arrested a day later. He resigned in August, paving the way for the appointment of new governor Olayemi Cardoso i n September.

On Friday a special investigator hired by President Tinubu to probe the central bank under Emefiele said he had completed his work. The conclusions of his report have not been made public.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us