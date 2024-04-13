The African Union on Saturday urged Mali to provide a post-coup transition 'roadmap', warning such a move was needed to steer the country back to democratic rule.

Earlier this week Mali's military junta ordered the suspension of all political activities - citing a need to maintain public order - and the African Union expressed "grave concern" at the move, saying it was likely to hinder the return to democracy.

In a statement, AU chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed "grave concern" at the latest developments, saying he was "calling on the authorities to reconsider this decision and work on a road map aiming at completing the ongoing transition process."

Constitutional order

He warned that suspending parties and political associations threatened to "hinder the implementation of an inclusive transition process in the country".

The AU head underlined "the Organisation's willingness to work with the transitional authorities and all Malian stakeholders to restore constitutional order, within the prescribed time frame, with a view to promoting lasting peace, stability and development in Mali".

The bloc suspended Mali in June 2021.

The West African country has been ruled by juntas since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

Security situation

The military-appointed prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga has said that the authorities will only organise elections once the security situation has been completely stabilised.

Mali's junta previously committed to hand back power to civilians by March 26, 2024 after pressure from regional bloc ECOWAS.

Prime minister Maiga said that those within the country calling for elections were serving the interests of the "enemies of Mali" and denounced "democratic naivety."

