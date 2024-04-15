Researchers from a South African university have discovered a new species of the African bullfrog identified as the fourth species of a bullfrog in the northeastern parts of Namibia.

The academics from the North West University in Potchefstroom said it’s the first new species to be discovered in Africa in more than a hundred years, and only the fourth species of a bullfrog ever identified in southern Africa, South Africa’s SABC reports.

The frog specie has been named Pyxicephalus Beytelli after the late Ben Beytell, Director of Parks and Wildlife Management in Namibia.

Zoologist Professor Louis du Preez of the North West University says this new species differs quite a lot from other bullfrogs.

Remote habitat

“This new frog differs from all the other known bullfrogs genetically; it is different; the claw is different... some features... the eardrum is quite far back, with a big space between the eye and the ear,” said Du Preez.

Professor Du Preez explained that the frog's existence remained a secret for so long because of its remote habitat.

“At the moment, we do not think it’s threatened. It occurs in a very wide area, it is just a remote area. That is why it was not discovered before.”

Du Preez also assured that, despite its impressive teeth, the frog is no danger to humans.

“These frogs do not have any threat to us as humans. They do not pose any threat, they can give you a nasty bite if you offer your finger because they eat small birds.”

“They eat mice, they eat other frogs, they eat a lot of insects as well. But he’s got a nice set of teeth but they are not poisonous to us,” Du Preez explained.

