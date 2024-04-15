AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South African researchers find new bullfrog species in Namibia
The frog specie has been named Pyxicephalus Beytelli after the late Ben Beytell, Director of Parks and Wildlife Management in Namibia.
South African researchers find new bullfrog species in Namibia
African bullfrog species are not endangered animals. / Photo: Getty Images
April 15, 2024

Researchers from a South African university have discovered a new species of the African bullfrog identified as the fourth species of a bullfrog in the northeastern parts of Namibia.

The academics from the North West University in Potchefstroom said it’s the first new species to be discovered in Africa in more than a hundred years, and only the fourth species of a bullfrog ever identified in southern Africa, South Africa’s SABC reports.

The frog specie has been named Pyxicephalus Beytelli after the late Ben Beytell, Director of Parks and Wildlife Management in Namibia.

Zoologist Professor Louis du Preez of the North West University says this new species differs quite a lot from other bullfrogs.

Remote habitat

“This new frog differs from all the other known bullfrogs genetically; it is different; the claw is different... some features... the eardrum is quite far back, with a big space between the eye and the ear,” said Du Preez.

Professor Du Preez explained that the frog's existence remained a secret for so long because of its remote habitat.

“At the moment, we do not think it’s threatened. It occurs in a very wide area, it is just a remote area. That is why it was not discovered before.”

Du Preez also assured that, despite its impressive teeth, the frog is no danger to humans.

“These frogs do not have any threat to us as humans. They do not pose any threat, they can give you a nasty bite if you offer your finger because they eat small birds.”

“They eat mice, they eat other frogs, they eat a lot of insects as well. But he’s got a nice set of teeth but they are not poisonous to us,” Du Preez explained.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us