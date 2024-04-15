WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump taken into the dock for landmark criminal trial
Donald Trump took his seat in the New York courtroom, becoming the first ex-president in US history to stand criminal trial, a seismic moment in the already explosive 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump taken into the dock for landmark criminal trial
Trump / Photo: AP
April 15, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump took a defiant stance, telling a throng of journalists outside the gritty Manhattan courthouse on Monday morning that his trial was an "outrage" and an "assault on America."

He then strode into the courtroom, walking past nine rows of wooden benches with a stern expression and followed by his legal team.

The scandal-plagued 77-year-old is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to shield his 2016 election campaign from a last-minute upheaval.

The so-called hush money affair involving an adult movie actress is only one of four criminal cases hanging over Trump, including historic prosecutions against the Republican's alleged attempts to subvert the 2020 election and prevent the winner, Joe Biden, from taking office.

Warning supporters

If convicted in the hush money case, Trump would potentially face years in prison, but legal observers consider this unlikely.

Even so, the prospect of Trump becoming a convicted felon throws an unprecedented wild card into an already unpredictable November 5 election, where he wants to defeat Biden and return to power.

He is running on dark vows of "vengeance" and seeking to spin his criminal cases as evidence of persecution.

On Monday his campaign released a video portraying Trump with the trappings of the presidency and warning his supporters that "they want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedoms."

Impact on election

Attempting to keep up his trademark bravado, Trump said last week that he will take the stand in the trial -- a highly unusual and often risky move for defendants.

The trial starts with what could be multiple days of jury selection. A pool of ordinary citizens convened by Judge Juan Merchan must answer a questionnaire including checks on whether they have been members of far-right groups.

The actual charges revolve around highly technical finance laws.

Trump is accused of illegally covering up suspicious remittances to his longtime attorney and fixer Michael Cohen. He denies the charges.

Trump also claims he will not get a fair trial in heavily Democratic New York.

Even if convicted, he would be able to appeal and would not be barred from continuing to run, or even being elected president on November 5.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us