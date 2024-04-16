SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ivorian Ndicka out of hospital after collapsing during game
Evan Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute during a Serie A match and started pointing at his chest.
Ivorian Ndicka out of hospital after collapsing during game
AS Roma's Evan Ndicka during the match. Photo / Reuters
April 16, 2024

Roma defender Evan Ndicka was released from hospital on Monday, a day after he collapsed at the end of a Serie A match.

Ndicka appeared to have suffered a collapsed left lung, Roma said in a statement on Monday.

No cardiac issues were detected in multiple tests on Monday morning, and Ndicka was discharged from Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine, Roma added.

Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute, far from the action, and started pointing at his chest. He never lost consciousness and was taken off on a stretcher two minutes later, giving a thumb up to the crowd.

But the game between Roma and Udinese, at 1-1, was abandoned.

Roma said Ndicka, a 24-year-old Côte d'Ivoire international, will undergo more tests back in Rome.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us