Sunday, April 28, 2024

14:50 GMT – Hamas to respond to Israeli Gaza truce plan on Monday: Official

A Hamas delegation will visit Egypt on Monday to deliver the group's response to a proposed Gaza ceasefire, a Palestinian source told Anadolu on Sunday.

The source, however, did not provide any further details about the expected response to the proposal. Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera news channel confirmed that a Hamas delegation will visit Cairo on Monday.

An Egyptian intelligence delegation held talks with Israeli officials on Friday to discuss a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The new proposal includes Israel's willingness to discuss the "restoration of sustainable calm" in Gaza after an initial release of hostages on humanitarian grounds, two Israeli officials told Axios news website.

10:10 GMT – Gaza death toll rises to 34,454

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that at least 34,454 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during nearly seven months of war between Israel and Hamas fighters.

The tally includes at least 66 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,575 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas fighters launched a cross-border attack on southern Israel on October 7.

09:00 GMT — Gaza to top agenda at Saudi summit amid ongoing Israeli strikes

Israeli attacks on Gaza and broader Middle East tensions are expected to get top billing at a Saudi-hosted special meeting of the World Economic Forum today.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Palestinian leaders and high-ranking officials from other countries trying to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are on the guest list for the summit in Riyadh, capital of the world's biggest crude oil exporter.

"The world is today walking a tightrope right now, trying to balance security and prosperity," Saudi planning minister Faisal al-Ibrahim told a press conference on Saturday previewing the event.

08:28 GMT — Netanyahu worried top UN court could issue arrest warrant for him, top Israeli officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is worried that the International Criminal Court (ICC) might issue an arrest warrant for him and other senior officials, media reports have said.

Netanyahu was "unnaturally afraid and worried" due to the possibility of an arrest warrant by the ICC in The Hague, the Maariv newspaper quoted unnamed sources.

Netanyahu made telephone calls to international leaders and officials in recent days, especially to US President Joe Biden, to prevent the issuance of an arrest warrant.

07:46 GMT — Hezbollah missiles hit Israeli settlement on Lebanese border

Hezbollah has said that it hit an Israeli settlement in the border region with dozens of missiles.

Dozens of Katyusha missiles were launched against the Meron settlement on the Israeli borderline, the group said in a statement.

The attack was carried out in response to Israeli attacks on villages and civilian homes in southern Lebanon, especially Qaouzah, Markabta and Srobbine.

07:23 GMT — X suspends Mandela's account over support for Gaza Flotilla

Social media giant X has suspended the account of Nelson Mandela's grandson after he made statements to Anadolu Agency in support of the International Freedom Flotilla.

Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela declared his support for the International Freedom Flotilla that is preparing to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and break an Israeli blockade.

He arrived in Istanbul earlier this week to attend the 5th Conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Jerusalem Platform and support the preparations of the International Freedom Flotilla.

06:30 GMT — Israeli far-right threatens Netanyahu if Rafah not invaded

Israeli far-right ministers threatened Netanyahu with an overthrow of his government unless there is an attack on Rafah, according to media reports.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to withdraw from the government unless there is a land invasion in Rafah, said Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The reason for Smotrich and Ben-Gvir's attack on Netanyahu was due to the stalled progress on a ceasefire.

For our live updates from Saturday, April 27, click here.