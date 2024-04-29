AFRICA
UN Security Council extends S. Sudan peacekeeping mission
The Security Council has extended the UN's peacekeeping mission in South Sudan by another year.
The UN troops have been leading peacekeeping operations in South Sudan. / Photo: Reuters
April 29, 2024

The UN Security Council has extended a mandate for UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for one year.

On Monday, the Council voted 13 in favour to extend the mission until April 30, 2025 with permanent members Russia and China abstaining.

The resolution seeks to uphold a maximum capacity of 17,000 troops and 2,101 police personnel in total.

It also comes at a crucial time as South Sudan prepares for its first post-independence elections.

'Pressure on South Sudanese government'

China's deputy representative to the UN, Dai Bing, told the Council that the resolution "puts too much pressure" on the South Sudanese government, while making judgements "beyond reasonable limits."

China further criticised the US for ignoring their calls for amendments, and said the penholder "should display inclusiveness, remain objective and impartial."

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative for Political Affairs Anna Evstigneeva hailed UNMISS's role in South Sudan, but rejected broadening of the mandate mission which she referred to as an "already complex" one.

Saying that the resolution text is full of wording "focused on domestic politics," the Russian envoy accused the US of "undermining" trust.

SOURCE:AA
