AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mali kills top militant wanted for deadly ambush on US soldiers
Abu Huzeifa, alias Higgo, was linked to a 2017 attack in which four American special forces soldiers and four Nigerien soldiers were killed.
Mali kills top militant wanted for deadly ambush on US soldiers
Malian soldiers have been battling insurgents in the western areas neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger. / Photo: Reuters
April 30, 2024

Malian forces have killed one of the top militant commanders in the Sahel, the army announced Tuesday.

Abu Huzeifa, alias Higgo, was killed on Sunday morning during an operation in the northern region of Menaka near the Nigerien border, the military said in a statement.

He served as the military commander of the terror group Daesh/ISIS in the Sahel, in the Mali-Niger-Burkina Faso tri-border area.

Huzeifa is said to have taken part in a 2017 attack near the village of Tongo Tongo in Niger in which four American special forces soldiers and four Nigerien soldiers were killed.

US bounty

The US then put a bounty on his head, offering up to $5 million for information leading to his whereabouts.

The army said Huzeifa was of foreign nationality, with reports indicating he could have originated from Sahrawi.

Huzeifa’s group was reportedly active in Mali’s Menaka region, where it was blamed for several terror att acks against Malians.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger account for most of the deaths from terrorism in the region, according to the Global Terrorism Index 2024, a report published by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace.

The three countries are facing spiraling insecurity, with militantt groups linked to al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS moving from Mali to other neighbors in the Sahel region.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us