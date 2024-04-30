WORLD
2 MIN READ
Haiti council names ex-leader of Senate as president
Haiti's transition council has named Edgard Leblanc as the country’s transitional president.
Haiti council names ex-leader of Senate as president
Edgard Leblanc is the former president of Haiti's Senate. / Photo: Faith In Action / Others
April 30, 2024

Haiti's transition council has named Edgard Leblanc, the former senate president, to head the body instated last week as it seeks to bring security back to the violence-hit Caribbean nation.

Leblanc's naming follows weeks of political deadlock and in-fighting following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry while an armed conflict surged in the capital, marking a difficult path ahead for the council.

The transitional body is formed by seven voting members and two non-voting observers.

Leblanc won the nomination with four votes, including his own, in favour, though tensions were still evident in a ceremony announcing the decision on Tuesday.

Electoral council

The council also tapped Fritz Belizaire, former youth and sports minister, as prime minister.

Michel Patrick Boisvert, who served as finance minister under former Prime Minister Ariel Henry, has been filling the role on an interim basis. Belizaire's nomination must be confirmed by a declaration in Haiti's national gazette.

The council has also been tasked with appointing a cabinet, co-signing orders and establishing a provisional electoral council that will be tasked with paving the way to Haiti's first elections since 2016.

Per Haiti's constitution, the country should elect a new president by February 7, 2026.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us