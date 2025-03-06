The 2025 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship witnessed a series of electrifying performances, with Nigeria’s Nathaniel Ezekiel breaking the 400m indoor record for the second time in two weeks.

Ezekiel set the new meet record by improving his NCAA-leading time to 44.74 seconds in the 400m.

“Nathaniel Ezekiel set a meet record and bested his NCAA-leading mark this season to 44.74 seconds. Ezekiel would later anchor the men’s 4x400 relay team to its 17th overall Big 12 title, finishing with a time of 3:04.78,” organisers said in a statement.

Other African winners at the 2025 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship are Nigeria's Temitope Adeshina who also defended her high jump title in a dramatic jump-off of 1.90 meters.

Kenya's Laban Kipkemboi added to the African success story as he won gold in a mile race at 4:08.63.