South Africa mourns death of prominent actor Mpho Sebeng
May 6, 2024

South Africa is mourning the tragic death of prominent actor Mpho Sebeng, who was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in Potchefstroom, North West Province.

The 30-year-old actor started his career at the age of 12, becoming a star in TV dramas.

The South African government, in a tweet, called Mpho a “bright star.”

‘’In the wake of Mpho Sebeng's untimely passing, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans. Our nation mourns the loss of a bright star. May his legacy inspire future generations of artists to constantly evolve,’’ the government wrote on X.

"Life well lived''

“A life well lived. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng,’’ said Netflix South Africa also on X.

His family has not given more details about the fatal car crash but has appealed for privacy to “grapple with this devastating news.’’

Sebeng is a celebrated figure in South Africa's entertainment landscape, had a career spanning nearly two decades, marked by remarkable performances and accolades. His journey in acting commenced at the tender age of 12, catapulting him into the spotlight of television.

Among his notable works are appearances in TV dramas like "Justice for All" and "Zero Tolerance," both of which received widespread acclaim and numerous awards.

His talent was further recognised when he was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Telenovela at the 2018 South African Film and Television Awards.

Sebeng's repertoire extended to international platforms, including roles in Netflix productions such as "Savage Beauty" and "Miseducation."

