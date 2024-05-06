BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
South African miners urge quicker end to deaths probe
13 people were killed at Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, in the North West, in November last year.
South African miners urge quicker end to deaths probe
South Africa mine workers / Photo: Getty Images
May 6, 2024

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) in South Africa says ongoing investigations into incidents that result in fatalities in mines should be expedited.

AMCU spoke in reaction to statements from the Mineral Resources Department, which said investigations into the cause of the mine accident in Rustenburg have not yet been finalised.

13 people were killedat Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, in the North West, in November last year.

The miners died in an accident in which a winding rope connected to a cage lift in the mineshaft broke.

According to the mine, 86 employees were involved in the accident, and 75 were hospitalized, South Africa’s SABC reports.

AMCU Safety Chairperson Molotlegi Tlatsoeng said: “The department should have begun multiple fatal inquiries not only at Impala but also at Sibanye Stilwater Ben Stone mine, where contractor employees were killed when the conveyor collapsed in March 2023.

“AMCU has made several clarion calls to amend the Mine Health and Safety Act to address the shortcomings we are experiencing.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us