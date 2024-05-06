The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) in South Africa says ongoing investigations into incidents that result in fatalities in mines should be expedited.

AMCU spoke in reaction to statements from the Mineral Resources Department, which said investigations into the cause of the mine accident in Rustenburg have not yet been finalised.

13 people were killedat Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, in the North West, in November last year.

The miners died in an accident in which a winding rope connected to a cage lift in the mineshaft broke.

According to the mine, 86 employees were involved in the accident, and 75 were hospitalized, South Africa’s SABC reports.

AMCU Safety Chairperson Molotlegi Tlatsoeng said: “The department should have begun multiple fatal inquiries not only at Impala but also at Sibanye Stilwater Ben Stone mine, where contractor employees were killed when the conveyor collapsed in March 2023.

“AMCU has made several clarion calls to amend the Mine Health and Safety Act to address the shortcomings we are experiencing.”

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.