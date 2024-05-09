WORLD
3 MIN READ
Construction of base for Kenya-led troops starts in Haiti
Contractors have arrived in Haiti to prepare a base for the Kenya-led multi-national security team.
Construction of base for Kenya-led troops starts in Haiti
US military aircraft flew civilian contractors to Haiti from May 3 to May 5, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
May 9, 2024

Civilian contractors have arrived in Haiti to build living quarters for a Kenyan-led international security force meant to counter gang violence in the Caribbean nation, the US military's Southern Command said on Thursday.

The UN Security Council approved in October the creation of the Multinational Security Support mission to help Haitian police wrest back territory from alliances of gangs who control most of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Kenya pledged 1,000 officers to lead the force last July, but their deployment has been repeatedly delayed, first by court challenges and then by a surge of violence in Port-au-Prince that forced the Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign in March.

Kenyan President William Ruto told Reuters last week that the swearing-in of a transition council in Haiti on April 25 had addressed that concern and Kenya was discussing how to proceed.

Kenyan contingent reassembles

US military aircraft flew civilian contractors to Haiti from May 3 to May 5 to secure equipment and supplies arriving in the country, Southern Command said in a statement to Reuters.

"Additional contractors who have recently been transported are there to set up the temporary living area for the eventual arrival of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission," it said.

Jamaica, the Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Bangladesh have also pledged personnel to the force.

The Kenyan contingent that will deploy reassembled this week for the first time since the Kenyan government announced in March that the deployment would be delayed, a Kenyan security official, who asked not to be named, said.

'On course'

A Kenyan government spokesperson said in a text message that the deployment was "on course" but did not respond to a question about when it would happen.

Foreign governments have been reluctant to participate in the mission. Many Haitians have also been wary of international interventions after previous UN missions left behind a devastating cholera epidemic and sex abuse scandals.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us