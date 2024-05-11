AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Man found alive 116 hours after South Africa building collapse
Rescuers were able to talk to the man, who said he had weight on his legs, according to local reports.
Man found alive 116 hours after South Africa building collapse
Rescuers work to rescue construction workers trapped under a building that collapsed in George, South Africa. / Photo: Reuters
May 11, 2024

A man has been found alive in the rubble nearly five days after a deadly building collapse in the South African city of George.

Claps and loud cheers erupted at the site after rescuers found the man early Saturday morning as they sifted through the rubble, local media reported.

"Everybody has been wanting a miracle.. well, the miracle has happened 116 hours in; we found someone alive," Western Cape province Premier Alan Winde told journalists.

Rescuers were able to talk to the man, who said he had weight on his legs, according to reports.

"We actually spoke to him, and he spoke back to us," said Colin Deiner, the provincial head of disaster management.

Death toll rises

The death toll of the George building collapse has risen to 13 after two more bodies were recovered on Friday afternoon.

Some 39 people are still unaccounted while13 others are admitted to hospitals.

The authorities estimate the rescue operations could last another 10 days.

Officials said that 81 people were on site when the five-storey building collapsed on Monday

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us