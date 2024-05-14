SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Mbappe to join Real Madrid: La Liga president
La Liga President Javier Tebas has said that French international Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid in the coming season.
Mbappe to join Real Madrid: La Liga president
Kylian Mbappe would join a star-studded Real Madrid side should he sign for the Spanish giants. / Photo: AP
May 14, 2024

La Liga President Javier Tebas says Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid next season.

The 25-year-old France captain announced last week he is leaving PSG at the end of his contract this summer, without specifying his destination, and Madrid are poised to sign him after years of failed attempts.

"He's Madrid's next season, yes," Tebas told Argentine daily sports newspaper Ole on Monday.

"If they've signed a five-year deal, he has five seasons of opportunity (to win the Champions League)."

Star-studded side

Mbappe is set to join a star-studded Madrid team led by Brazil's Vinicius Junior and England international Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos strolled to the Spanish title and are in the Champions League final at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

"(Mbappe) is one of the best players in the world, but Vinicius and Bellingham are there too, Madrid will have a great squad," continued Tebas. "But that does not guarantee you will win leagues."

Mbappe is PSG's all-time record scorer with 256 goals, having joined the club from Monaco in 2017 for 180 million euros ($194 million).

Better chances of Champions League glory

With PSG, he won six French league titles but failed to earn Champions League glory, finishing as runners-up to Bayern Munich in 2020.

By joining record 14-time winners Real Madrid, Mbappe would increase his chances of finally earning club football's most prestigious trophy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us