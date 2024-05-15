One person died and at least 24 people are hospitalised in Nigeria's northern Kano state after a man attacked a mosque while worshippers were performing Wednesday's early morning prayers.

The suspect locked up the mosque before carrying out the attack in Larabar Abasawa town in Gezawa area, police said.

An explosion rang out the building during the attack, the police added.

The suspect, a 38-year-old resident, confessed that he attacked the mosque “purely in hostility following prolonged (a) family disagreement,” police spokesman Abdullahi Haruna said in a statement.

“The suspect was said to be not satisfied with the (inheritance) distribution … and was reacting to that. He is presently with us and is giving out useful information,” local police boss Umar Mamman Sanda is quoted as saying by Daily Trust news website.

“Out of the 24 that were admitted here, one is dead. It is really unfortunate,” Sanda added.

