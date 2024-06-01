Real Madrid have been crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the 15th time after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the tournament's final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Dani Carvajal headed home Real Madrid's first goal from a corner in the 74th minute, before the Spanish champions capitalised on Dortmund's defensive error in the 83rd minute to score the game's second goal through Vinicius Junior.

This marks Real Madrid's sixth title in the last 11 Champions League finals.

In the first half of the game on Saturday, Real Madrid were largely pressed in their own half, but poor finishing saw Dortmund waste a couple of their chances.

Toni Kroos, Nacho leave Real Madrid

Dortmund thought they had pulled one back late in the second half, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

This is the first time in Real Madrid's history that they have gone an entire Champions League campaign without losing a single match.

Real Madrid's experienced players Toni Kroos and captain Nacho now leave the club with an extra major trophy in their cabinets. Each of the two players has won six Champions League trophies with Madrid.

Following Real Madrid's victory on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti won his fifth Champions League trophy as head coach, extending his record as the tournament's most successful football manager.

