SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Real Madrid win 15th Champions League title
Real Madrid have beaten Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final to win the club's 15th title in the tournament.
Real Madrid win 15th Champions League title
Real Madrid completed the entire UEFA Champions League campaign without losing a game for the first time in the club's history. / Photo: Reuters
June 1, 2024

Real Madrid have been crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the 15th time after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the tournament's final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Dani Carvajal headed home Real Madrid's first goal from a corner in the 74th minute, before the Spanish champions capitalised on Dortmund's defensive error in the 83rd minute to score the game's second goal through Vinicius Junior.

This marks Real Madrid's sixth title in the last 11 Champions League finals.

In the first half of the game on Saturday, Real Madrid were largely pressed in their own half, but poor finishing saw Dortmund waste a couple of their chances.

Toni Kroos, Nacho leave Real Madrid

Dortmund thought they had pulled one back late in the second half, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

This is the first time in Real Madrid's history that they have gone an entire Champions League campaign without losing a single match.

Real Madrid's experienced players Toni Kroos and captain Nacho now leave the club with an extra major trophy in their cabinets. Each of the two players has won six Champions League trophies with Madrid.

Following Real Madrid's victory on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti won his fifth Champions League trophy as head coach, extending his record as the tournament's most successful football manager.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us