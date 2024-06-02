AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Niger is on the verge of getting $70 million from crisis lender IMF.
Niger to get $70 million funding
Abdourahamane Tchiani came to power through a coup against Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
June 2, 2024

The International Monetary Fund has said that it has reached a preliminary agreement with Niger on periodic reviews of several aid programmes underway in the Sahel country, opening the door to more than $70 million in funding.

The agreement will require approval by the Fund's board of directors, which is set to meet in July, the IMF said in a statement on Saturday.

This was the fourth and fifth review of the aid programme to Niger, allowing for the disbursement of $26.1 million "to cover external financing needs."

The agreement also covers the first review of the Resilience and Sustai nability Facility, the IMF's long-term financing tool to address risks and challenges linked to climate change, allowing the disbursement of another $45.3 million.

Efforts

The IMF noted Niger's "ongoing efforts to simplify the tax system, promote the digitalisation of revenue administration, and adopt an oil revenue management strategy aiming at insulating the budget from fluctuations in international oil prices."

The Fund is one of the few institutions continuing to provide aid to Niger, whose elected President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown in 2023 in a military coup.

The United States, EU, France and Germany have suspended a number of aid programmes to Niger.

The World Bank announced in mid-May the resumption of several projects in the country.

Economic slowdown

Sanctions and difficulties in the agricultural sector led to a slowdown in growth in 2023, to 2.4%, a particularly low level for a country with an average annual population growth of 3.7%.

But the Nigerien economy was expected to grow 10.6% this year, thanks to the lifting of sanctions and strength in the oil sector.

SOURCE:AFP
