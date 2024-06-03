BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Ghana electricity, water bills to rise in July
Ghana's electricity and water costs will increase by over 3.45% from July 1.
As of 2020, nearly 90% of Ghana's 32 million people had access to electricity. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
June 3, 2024

Ghana has announced that starting July 1, consumers will pay more for electricity and water in the West African country.

Home-use power costs will increase by 3.45% for the small-scale consumers (0-30 kilowatt-hours), while those who use high amounts of energy (at least 31 kilowatt-hours) will see their costs increase by 5.84%.

The cost of industrial electricity will go up by 4.92%.

Water costs, on the other hand, will increase by a flat rate of 5.16%.

Operating costs drive up electricity, water charges

The new price guidelines will remain in effect from July 1 to September 30, 2024.

Ghana's Public Utility Regulatory Commission said the upward review of charges was due to inflation, high fuel costs and weakening of the local cedi currency.

As of 2020, nearly 90% of Ghana's 32 million people had access to electricity, while as of 2021, over 7.6 million people in the country used improved sources of drinking water, Statista records show.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
