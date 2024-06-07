The African Union on Friday strongly condemned a "massacre" in a Sudan village in which it said at least 150 civilians, including around 35 children, were "indiscriminately" killed.

African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said he was "alarmed" that the situation in Sudan continued to deteriorate, leading to acute hunger and even famine in parts of the country.

He called in a statement on the warring sides "to end the fighting unconditionally and to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access to the needy population".

Sudan has been ravaged by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Acute malnourishment

UN agencies say about 18 million people are suffering from hunger and 3.8 million children are acutely malnourished.

Pro-democracy activists say more than 100 people died when RSF forces attacked the central village of Wad al-Noura with heavy artillery on Wednesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also condemned the paramilitary attack, saying it was "high time for all parties to silence their guns across Sudan and commit to a path towards sustainable peace".

