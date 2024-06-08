AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Daesh-linked militants blamed for deadly attack in DR Congo
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has been mounting frequent attacks against civilians in eastern DR Congo.
Daesh-linked militants blamed for deadly attack in DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo soldiers (pictured) have been waging a decades-old battle against militant groups based in the eastern part of the country. Photo / Reuters
June 8, 2024

Suspected militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), believed to be linked with Daesh, killed at least 10 people in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official and a civil society leader said on Saturday.

Armed men attacked the village of Masala in Beni territory, which lies in North Kivu province, overnight on Friday, military administrator Charles Euta Omeonga told Reuters by phone.

Civil society leader Justin Kavalami said the attack was carried out by members of the ADF, the same group that a local official accused of being behind another village assault that killed at least 16 people earlier this week.

Kavalami said more than 13 people were killed in the Masala attack.

The ADF originates from neighbouring Uganda. Now based in eastern Congo, it has pledged allegiance to Daesh and mounts frequent attacks, further destabilising a region where many militant groups are active.

Reuters said it was not possible to reach the ADF for comment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us