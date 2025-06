Carlos Alcaraz and AlexanderZverev will both be seeking their first French Open championship when they play each other in the final at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Alcaraz heads into the match on Sunday on the red clay with two Grand Slam trophies already. He won the U.S. Open on hard courts in 2022 and Wimbledon on grass last year.

The 21-year-old from Spain can become the youngest man to claim a major title on all three surfaces.

Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany, is trying to win his first Slam title. He was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and bowed out in the semifinals in Paris each of the past three years.

Hours before he won his semifinal this time, on Friday, word emerged from a Berlin district court that an out-of-court settlement had ended a trial stemming from a former girlfriend’s accusation of assault during a 2020 argument.

No. 3 seed Alcaraz vs. No. 4 seed Zverev marks the first French Open final since 2004 without at least one of Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer participating.

