Why Ghanaian celebrities joined electricity protests
Dressed in red and black, celebrities such as actors Yvonne Nelson and John Dumelo joined demonstrators in their march through the capital.
June 9, 2024

Ghanaian celebrities have been vocal in the protests that took place in the streets of Accra on Saturday against power supply outages affecting businesses and daily life across the West African nation.

Dressed in red and black, celebrities such as actors Yvonne Nelson and John Dumelo joined demonstrators in their march through the capital, calling on the government to stabilise the power supply.

Despite being one of the first African countries to pursue electrification aggressively, Ghana suffers from chronic power shortages and struggles to expand capacity to meet growing demand.

Dubbed the #DumsorMustStop vigil—"dumsor"" meaning power cuts—the protest was organised by prominent Ghanaian actress and film producer Yvonne Nelson.

"I am feeling the heat, and I am here to voice out," Nelson told AFP.

Nelson also posted videos from the protest on social media.

Also joining the protest, Ghanaian comedian DKB told AFP: "These unannounced power outages are killing our craft. We need stable electricity to thrive."

Electricity has become a major campaign issue in Ghana, a country rich in gold and oil, ahead of the elections in December.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
