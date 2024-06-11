AFRICA
Zuma party seeks to halt SA parliament election of president
uMkhonto weSizwe Party wants the the Constitutional Court to order the president to call another election.
Former president Jacob Zuma remains a popular political figure in South Africa. / Photo: AFP
June 11, 2024

South Africa's third biggest political party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, has filed legal papers seeking to halt the first sitting of Parliament scheduled for Friday to elect the country's president.

Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party has said none of its 58 newly elected lawmakers will attend the sitting.

The party earlier filed objections with the Independent Electoral Commission alleging widespread irregularities in national elections last month. The party received just over 14% of the vote.

The party, also known as MK, has not publicly offered evidence to back up its allegations. The commission has said it has addressed all objections.

Fresh election

The legal challenge now asks the Constitutional Court to set aside the commission's decision to declare the election free and fair, and to order the president to call another election.

The election saw the ruling African National Congress party lose its majority in parliament for the first time since taking power three decades ago at the end of the apartheid era.

The ANC now seeks to form a government of national unity with various opposition parties,

The outcome of those talks will determine who parliament chooses as South Africa's president. President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zuma's rival, is seeking re-election for a second term.

