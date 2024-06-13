BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Senegal cuts back on food prices as cost of living bites
Falls in prices will take effect in the next few days but it is unclear how long they would apply.
Senegal cuts back on food prices as cost of living bites
Senegalese spend half of household budgets on food, according to the government. Photo / Reuters
June 13, 2024

Senegal's new government on Thursday unveiled measures to reduce the price of rice, oil, bread and other basic items to address cost-of-living concerns amid high unemployment and inflation.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who was swept to power in a March election, vowed during the campaign to address high living costs in the West African nation that heavily relies on imports.

The issue has featured widely in the media and on social media in recent weeks, with many saying it is a priority.

Under the measures, the price of a kilo of the most widely consumed type of rice will be reduced by 40 CFA ($0.065), while a baguette will cost 15 CFA less, the government announced at a media conference.

Household budgets

The reductions, which also cover cement and fertiliser, will take effect in the next few days, government secretary general Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo told reporters.

Spending on food accounts for half a Senegalese household's budget, Lo said, adding checks would be stepped up to ensure traders respect the new prices.

Budget Minister Cheikh Diba said the government would forego taxes and customs duties imposed on importers to subsidise the price cuts.

The measures will cost 53.3 billion CFA (more than 81 million euros, $87 million), Diba said.

High unemployment

But the government did not say how long the measures would apply.

At least a third of Senegal's population lives in poverty, while unemployment stands at around 20 percent.

Senegal joined the club of oil-producing countries this week as Australian group Woodside Energy announced that production had started in the country's first offshore project.

Faye vowed that profits from the country's gas and oil resources would be "well manag ed".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us