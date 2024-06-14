South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), has struck a coalition agreement with the opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

State broadcaster SABC said on Friday that the deal was part of ANC's efforts to form a government of national unity, a broad term for power-sharing.

The agreement comes as a relief for ANC supporters, who hope that President Cyril Ramaphosa gets another term as president.

South Africa's parliament votes for president on Friday.

Parliamentary majority slips

ANC secured 159 parliamentary seats, while DA got 87 seats in the May 29 elections.

Their combined vote would surpass the 201 vote threshold needed to win the presidential election.

The recent elections marked the first time ANC failed to get at least 50% of the vote in parliamentary polls since 1994.

Some of the notable political parties that were yet to announce the status of their negotiations with ANC were the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Zuma's party rejects talks

Former President Jacob Zuma's party uMkhonto weSizwe, which got 58 parliamentary seats in the recent elections, rejected ANC's negotiation requests.

The smaller political parties in South Africa have a combined vote of 57 in the National Assembly.

