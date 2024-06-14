AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Fatalities recorded in Côte d'Ivoire floods
Roads were cut off as the rains fell on Thursday afternoon in most areas of the city with a population of six million.
Fatalities recorded in Côte d'Ivoire floods
Côte d'Ivoire have been impacted by deadly floods in the past. Photo: UNESCO / Others
June 14, 2024

Flooding and landslips have killed five people in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's biggest city, after heavy downpours, the fire service said on Friday.

Roads were cut off as the rains fell on Thursday afternoon in most areas of the city with a population of six million.

"The toll this morning... is five dead and 17" injured and in hospital, the service said in a statement.

About a quarter of the precipitation expected over the May-June-July rainy season -- or 214 millimetres (8.4 inches) -- fell in 24 hours, the national meteorological service, Sodexam, said.

The floods were receding with light rain forecast for Friday.

Last year, at least 30 people died in flooding and other incidents linked to heavy rains in the West African nation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us