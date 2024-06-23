Fifty-eight (58) members of parliament sponsored to the National Assembly by uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, linked to former President Jacob Zuma, will be sworn in on Tuesday, June 25.

The MPs boycotted oath-taking and subsequent election of speaker and president on June 14.

"The swearing-in of original nominees from the MK party list will be presided over by the chief justice (Raymond Zondo), or a judge designated by him, as this is the inaugural swearing-in of these members following the national and provincial elections," South Africa's Parliament said in a statement on Saturday.

"The speaker (Thoko Didiza), on the other hand, will administer the oath to members who were nominated after the first sitting."

President to make opening address

South Africa's constitution stipulates that before lawmakers start their official duties, they must "swear or affirm faithfulness to the republic and obedience to the constitution."

The oath-taking will be conducted at parliament's Goodhope Chamber in Cape Town at 12 noon.

Parliament says plans are also underway for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) on a date that will be announced soon.

"The OPA is an important ceremony in the form of a joint sitting of the two houses that marks the official opening of the 7th Parliament.

MPs' induction

"Unlike the State of the Nation Address that takes place annually in February, the OPA occurs once every five years after elections to announce the new administration's plans, and it marks the beginning of the new parliamentary term," South Africa's Parliament said in a statement on Sunday.

The induction of new legislators has been scheduled for July 2 to 5.

In the 400-member National Assembly, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has 159 MPs, followed by the Democratic Alliance at 87, then uMkhonto weSizwe at 58 and the Economic Freedom Fighters party at 39.

Some 14 smaller parties have 57 parliamentary seats combined.

