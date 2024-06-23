AFRICA
3 MIN READ
S. Africa's MK party MPs to be sworn in on Tuesday
Fifty-eight MK party MPs will take the oath of office on Tuesday, June 25, South Africa's Parliament has said.
S. Africa's MK party MPs to be sworn in on Tuesday
MK party is led by South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma. / Photo: Reuters
June 23, 2024

Fifty-eight (58) members of parliament sponsored to the National Assembly by uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, linked to former President Jacob Zuma, will be sworn in on Tuesday, June 25.

The MPs boycotted oath-taking and subsequent election of speaker and president on June 14.

"The swearing-in of original nominees from the MK party list will be presided over by the chief justice (Raymond Zondo), or a judge designated by him, as this is the inaugural swearing-in of these members following the national and provincial elections," South Africa's Parliament said in a statement on Saturday.

"The speaker (Thoko Didiza), on the other hand, will administer the oath to members who were nominated after the first sitting."

President to make opening address

South Africa's constitution stipulates that before lawmakers start their official duties, they must "swear or affirm faithfulness to the republic and obedience to the constitution."

The oath-taking will be conducted at parliament's Goodhope Chamber in Cape Town at 12 noon.

Parliament says plans are also underway for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) on a date that will be announced soon.

"The OPA is an important ceremony in the form of a joint sitting of the two houses that marks the official opening of the 7th Parliament.

MPs' induction

"Unlike the State of the Nation Address that takes place annually in February, the OPA occurs once every five years after elections to announce the new administration's plans, and it marks the beginning of the new parliamentary term," South Africa's Parliament said in a statement on Sunday.

The induction of new legislators has been scheduled for July 2 to 5.

In the 400-member National Assembly, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has 159 MPs, followed by the Democratic Alliance at 87, then uMkhonto weSizwe at 58 and the Economic Freedom Fighters party at 39.

Some 14 smaller parties have 57 parliamentary seats combined.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us