Following a stark warning from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about declining national birth rates, the Turkish government has initiated plans to implement a series of measures to support families and encourage childbirth.

The Ministry of Family and Social Services, in collaboration with the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, is working on proposals to extend maternity leave, provide financial aid for childcare, and offer housing support, among other benefits.

President Erdogan highlighted the severity of the issue in a statement last month, describing the declining birth rates in Türkiye as an “existential threat” to the nation.

“Declining birth rates are as alarming in our country, as they are worldwide. We will introduce new measures to address this,” he said, further asserting that population is a nation’s “greatest strength, and we must protect it”.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Türkiye’s fertility rate has seen a significant drop over the years, with no increase recorded since the figure of 2.38 was last recorded in 2001.

Data shows that in 2023, the fertility rate in Türkiye fell to 1.51. For a country’s population to maintain its current level without any rise or fall, a fertility rate of 2.1 is required. Türkiye’s fertility rate has remained below this replacement level since 2016.

Measures under discussion

Key proposals made by the government include extending Türkiye’s current paid maternity leave from four months to one year and providing state support to the second and third children. Authorities are also considering a gradual extension of the duration of maternity leave for each new child.

The planned measures extend beyond maternity leave, aiming to support parents and children during the crucial 0-3 years of development. Financial aid for daycare, housing support, and adjustments to women's employment rights and salaries are also under consideration.

Flexible working options, such as remote work for suitable professions, job security in the private sector, and severance pay protections, are also being discussed to support working mothers.

Currently, in Türkiye, both public and private sector employees are entitled to four months of paid maternity leave, split between two months before and two months after birth. Public sector employees may take up to two years of unpaid leave, while private sector employees can take up to six months.