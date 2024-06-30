At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured after a series of attacks by suspected female suicide bombers in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state on Saturday, the head of the local state emergency management agency said.

Borno is at the centre of a 15-year insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Although the Nigerian military has degraded the capabilities of Boko Haram, the militants still carry out deadly attacks against civilians and security targets.

Barkindo Saidu, director general of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said suspected suicide bombers separately attacked a wedding, funeral and hospital, killing and injuring several people in the town of Gwoza.

Bombing with baby

Saidu said 18 deaths had been confirmed, a toll that included children, adults and pregnant women. "The degree of injuries ranges from abdominal ruptures, scull fractures, and limb fractures," he said.

However, police said eight people were killed and fifteen others sustained various degrees of injuries.

''A woman carrying a baby detonated an Improvised Explosive Device IED at a busy motor park in Mararaba T. Junction in Gwoza town,'' police spokesperson Nahum Kenneth Daso said in a statement.

''The explosion claimed the lives of the woman, her baby, and six others, with fifteen individuals who sustained injuries currently receiving treatment at General Hospital Gwoza,'' he added.

Boko Haram and its splinter group, ISWAP, are the most active militant groups in Borno, a large swathe of rural hinterland.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.