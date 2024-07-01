By Charles Mgbolu

South African singer Tyla has again asserted her dominance in the African music space by scooping the highly coveted Best New Artist and Best International Act award categories at the BET Awards 2024 in Los Angeles.

Tyla called the award a gift, dedicating the prize to African stars who had come before her.

“Guys, I did not prepare anything, but I just wanna say thank you so much to my tigers, my family, my team. Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture, I’m gonna be performing soon, so get ready,” she said.

Tyla truly surprised everyone, as she is the third artist for best new artist who was not born in the U.S. She follows Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, and Sam Smith, who was born in England.

The BET winner in this category often goes on to grab a Grammy nomination for best new artist, but that won’t be possible this year.

Tyla won a Grammy on Feb. 4 (best African music performance for “Water”), which makes her ineligible for best new artist next year.

Other winners include Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, known as 'Tems', who took home the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award with her song, ‘Me & U'.

This is Tems’ fourth BET Awards, where she beat global gospel stars such as Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Maverick City Music, and others to clinch the award.

Nigerian singer Buna Boy did not win any of his two award nominations, which include Best male R&B/pop artist and Best male hip-hop artist American singer Usher took the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist award, while Kendrick Lamar took the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award.

Limpopo-born artist Makhadzi also won a BET award in the Viewer's choice: best new international act category, beating fellow South African Tyler ICU and other global artists.

American rapper Drake went into the awards with the most nominations (seven), but he left without winning any.

Sexxy Red also went into the ceremony with five nominations. 21 Savage, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion had four each. None walked away winners.

The 2024 BET Awards took place on Sunday (June 30) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The show saw Taraji P. Henson host for a third year.

