Türkiye has formally begun mediation efforts to resolve Ethiopia-Somalia differences.

In January, Ethiopia signed a port access deal with Somaliland, a move that was contested by the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Since then, there has been an uneasy relationship between the neighbouring countries in Eastern Africa.

On Monday, Türkiye hosted the Foreign Affairs Ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia for the first round of talks aimed at finding a mutually-accepted solution to the differences.

'Peaceful resolution'

During the talks held in Türkiye's capital Ankara, the ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia reiterated their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences, and expressed their appreciation to Türkiye for its facilitation, as well as its constructive contributions, officials said.

Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atske Selassie and Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi agreed to a second round of talks scheduled for September 2, 2024.

"Both parties expressed their appreciation to His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, for this initiative," the diplomatic sources said on Monday.

The Ethiopian and Somali Foreign Affairs Ministers "separately had a candid, cordial and forward-looking exchange concerning their differences and explored perspectives towards addressing them within a mutually acceptable framework," the sources added.

Regional stability

Ethiopia and Somalia pledged their commitment to resolve the mentioned issues in efforts to "improve regional stability."

Türkiye has a long-standing relationship and extensive cooperation with both countries.

Türkiye says it remains committed to "peace, diplomacy and goodwill" which will help to "establish and find common ground, where possible."

The diplomatic sources said the Monday meeting registered "good progress."

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.