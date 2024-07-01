TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye mediates Ethiopia, Somalia talks
Türkiye has formally begun mediation efforts to resolve differences between East African neighbours Ethiopia and Somalia.
Türkiye mediates Ethiopia, Somalia talks
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan (C), Ethiopian FM Taye Atske Selassie (L) and Somali FM Ahmed Moalim Fiqi (R) hold joint press conference in Ankara / Photo: AA
July 1, 2024

Türkiye has formally begun mediation efforts to resolve Ethiopia-Somalia differences.

In January, Ethiopia signed a port access deal with Somaliland, a move that was contested by the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Since then, there has been an uneasy relationship between the neighbouring countries in Eastern Africa.

On Monday, Türkiye hosted the Foreign Affairs Ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia for the first round of talks aimed at finding a mutually-accepted solution to the differences.

'Peaceful resolution'

During the talks held in Türkiye's capital Ankara, the ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia reiterated their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences, and expressed their appreciation to Türkiye for its facilitation, as well as its constructive contributions, officials said.

Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atske Selassie and Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi agreed to a second round of talks scheduled for September 2, 2024.

"Both parties expressed their appreciation to His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, for this initiative," the diplomatic sources said on Monday.

The Ethiopian and Somali Foreign Affairs Ministers "separately had a candid, cordial and forward-looking exchange concerning their differences and explored perspectives towards addressing them within a mutually acceptable framework," the sources added.

Regional stability

Ethiopia and Somalia pledged their commitment to resolve the mentioned issues in efforts to "improve regional stability."

Türkiye has a long-standing relationship and extensive cooperation with both countries.

Türkiye says it remains committed to "peace, diplomacy and goodwill" which will help to "establish and find common ground, where possible."

The diplomatic sources said the Monday meeting registered "good progress."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us